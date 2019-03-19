When Leisa Way was growing up, her mother insisted she stay on the honour role.

Way managed to do that without attending a lot of classes. Instead, she was involved with productions at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

"I would miss two months of school at a time," she said.

"We'd be in rehearsals for a couple of weeks. Copper Cliff was really cool because all of the teachers bought into that."

Now, Way has returned to Sudbury to star in the theatre centre's Across the Pond.

A big decision

After finishing school in Sudbury, Way continued her education at the University of Toronto. After the first year, she says her instructors were pushing her to only focus on opera.

"I wanted to sing everything," she said. "I wanted to do it all."

Her mentor suggested she take a year off and figure out what she wants to do. She eventually chose to leave and came back to work at the Sudbury Theatre Centre in marketing.

"I learned so much that year," she said.

"I was involved in all the meetings and I learned what everybody does [and] what their jobs are."

Landing the part

Her career took off when she managed to land the role of Anne in Anne of Green Gables at the Charlottetown Festival in P.E.I.

She showed up to audition, but at first was ignored because she wasn't a well known actor.

"I sat there all day," she said.

"They kept walking by me and my name was on the list and every time a professional actor who didn't have an audition showed up they'd get bumped up to the top of the list."

After four auditions, Way got the part to play Anne in Anne of Green Gables. (Supplied/Gordon Johnston)

She did get the audition and they kept bringing her back for more. After four auditions, she was told she got the part. She played Anne for several seasons.

Travelling the world

After playing Anne, Way says she travelled to the United States to work, including doing shows on Broadway.

She also managed to land the role of Peter in Peter Pan which was being performed in California. She's performed in more than 50 countries. Throughout her career, she's performed for Queen Elizabeth, Terry Fox and Wayne Gretzky.

Throughout her work, including producing shows, she says she's learned a lot about working with people.

Throughout her career, Way has played a number of characters, including Dolly Parton. (Supplied/Leisa Way)

"There's so many talented people, I can find a talented person," she said.

"I want to find those people that get along together because that's the magic the audience sees."

Way is currently starring in Across The Pond, which celebrates more than 50 years of British pop and rock music. That production is on the stage at the theatre centre until May 24.