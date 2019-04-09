It's not surprising one of Joey Niceforo's first memories is of music near a fire on the lake.

Originally from Sudbury, Niceforo has travelled the world as a member of the Canadian Tenors and Destino. Now, he's launching his solo career which includes a trip back to Sudbury to perform in his hometown.

But his formal training didn't start until his teens. Growing up in Hanmer, Niceforo started taking singing lessons at the age of 16.

"Most people who do music start as a kid. They learn an instrument maybe when they're four or five," he said.

Niceforo says he tried many activities before that, including hockey, soccer and karate but nothing stuck with him until he started singing opera.

"It was the only thing that made me happy," he said.

Music has always been a part of Niceforo's life, including at the young age of 22 months. Formal lessons didn't start until he was in his teenage years. (Submitted by Joey Niceforo)

He had received a birthday gift from his godparents, an album of the Three Tenors. It sat on his desk until he got bored and decided to listen.

"I cried," he said. "I had no idea music could do this to me."

Formal training

He started taking singing lessons with a local nun one of his teachers introduced him to.

"Thinking back, I don't think she was teaching me technique or how to sing," he said.

"But she could play the piano beautifully and accompany me and gave me confidence. That's what I needed at that point in my life."

Niceforo performs at Collège Notre-Dame in Sudbury at the age of 18 or 19. The choir was led by Sister Rachelle Denis, who was also the principal. He only performed with the group a few times as it was a girls only choir. (Submitted by Joey Niceforo)

In Grade 13, he was making the decision what to do next with his life. He decided to ask his parents if they would support him pursuing a formal music education and to his surprise they said yes.

He was nervous about moving to Toronto by himself and his sister Kimberly decided to go with him. After the first year, she ended up moving back to Sudbury.

"I don't think I could have done it without her," he said.

Starting formal training later in life started to catch up with Niceforo. He says he enjoyed school, but found it challenging.

"You had the people who would just go up and sing and then I'd have to follow them and I knew I wasn't as good as they were," he said. "That's hard to do."

Going pro

Eventually, he ended up doing an audition for The Canadian Tenors. Not only did he make the final cut, he ended up recording with the other members on the first Canadian Tenors album.

That particular group performed together for about a year and a half, he said.

"We decided to leave because we thought we weren't making enough money," he said.

In 2005, The Canadian Tenors performed in Sudbury, Niceforo's hometown. It was only one of two Ontario shows the group did before starting a tour of North America. (Submitted by Joey Niceforo)

"We were performing to sold-out venues and we were seeing a couple of hundred bucks a night."

The members of the tenors decided to form their own group, Niceforo said, which led to the creation of Destino.

"It was scary but we found a manager right away and then he got us a whole bunch of amazing gigs," he said.

"We made a living which was great."

That group performed all over the world, including the Beijing Olympics, Carnegie Hall and Disney World.

About a decade later, members of Destino went their separate ways. Now, Niceforo is performing as a solo artist. Last April, he released his first solo album called Priceless. He'll be performing in Sudbury at the All Nations Church on May 4.