Helen Ghent says "it's just good luck" she ended up in Sudbury.

Originally born in Newfoundland, Ghent has had no problem making Sudbury her home. She may be in her 80s, but she's still a board member of the Sudbury Theatre Centre. She's also been a board member at Science North, the Salvation Army, the Cambrian Foundation and the Candian Cancer Society throughout the years.

Helen Ghent was born in Newfoundland. (Submitted by Helen Ghent)

Shortly before she and her husband Bob first got married, he got a call saying there was a job opening in Sudbury. A trained doctor, he applied to a clinic in the city and got the job.

"I've loved Sudbury from the day I got here," she said.

"Rocks, trees, water and friendly people. It was wonderful. I've loved it from day one."

She managed to get a job as a public health nurse with the local health unit.

Helen and her husband Bob on their wedding day. (Submitted by Helen Ghent)

"I didn't last very long because I got pregnant and kept falling asleep behind the wheel," she said.

"But I had a wonderful time and I stayed connected to the health unit and to health."

She soon started to volunteer, starting with the cancer society. She eventually got involved with a pilot project and worked her way up to chair of patient services with the society in Sudbury.

Throughout the years, she's been with various groups and recently returned to be a board member with the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

"I enjoy it," she said. "First of all, it's social. As well as you're doing something for the community. I don't understand why people feel that their time is up. If you can be useful, I think longevity shouldn't be the issue."

As for what's next, Ghent says she will continue to work to better the community.

"I think that's the difficult part. We get hung up in our own individual issues as opposed to really seeing how we can make it work together," she said.