High school basketball taught Sudbury's Gerry Lougheed Jr. an important life lesson.

As captain of the St. Charles College senior boys team, Lougheed lead the team to victory in the 1973 Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics championship. But it was a game at the provincial level that really stands out for him.

The team went to play against Monarch Park in Toronto, a low ranked team only allowed to compete as it was hosting the tournament.

"We thought this was a cakewalk," Lougheed said.

"[However], one of the greatest experiences in my life was the day that Monarch Park beat us by 20 points in the opening round of the OFFSA."

He says that experience still sits with him today.

"Don't be too cocky and don't think you know very much," he said.

"Don't think you're the best team because there will always be that Monarch Park in your life that's going to come along and give you a great lesson in humility."

Becoming a funeral director

Lougheed says after high school he had intended to pursue a post-secondary education but decided not to after working for a summer in the family's funeral home.

"Our parents never encouraged Geoffrey and I to become funeral directors," he said.

"They thought the hours, the weekends, and the challenges were very, very stressful."

His parents still wanted him to consider university so encouraged him to work for a year before making a decision on what to do next. After a year, he went to Humber College to take the funeral course.

"Forty-three years later, I don't regret that decision," he said.

"I think it really is a reality check. I think it really enforces the fragility of life, of relationships and of getting things right. As a funeral director, we are able to confront that difficult reality of death, but at the same time, support and perhaps bring some sort of empowerment to bereavement."

Giving back

Beyond working in the family business, Lougheed says his parents always encouraged he and his brother to give back to the community.

Over the years, Lougheed has helped raise money for a number of groups in Sudbury. He says some people have estimated he's helped raise more than $400 million in 40 years, including money for the cancer centre, the hospice and charity groups.

He says he decides carefully which groups to help raise money.

"If you don't believe in the cause, then I think it's a lot of nonsense," he said.

Supporting community leaders

Along with his community involvement, Lougheed says politics have always been a part of his life, starting in 1968 when Jim Gordon — who later went on to become the mayor and MPP for Sudbury — was his teacher.

Gordon was taking a run at municipal politics at the time and asked Lougheed to work on his campaign.

"It was the first time ever that I went door to door … and guess what? He won," he said.

"From there on in, it was kind of exciting to be able to see leadership that you supported able to make city policy."

Lougheed says despite public perception, he supports the candidate and not the party, adding he's helped politicians from all political parties.

"My experience with all politicians of all political stripes [is] most of them are pretty good people."