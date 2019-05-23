It's no secret Sudbury is known for its mining expertise but one man helped put the city's mining supply and service sector on the map.

The Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association helps companies innovate and expand their markets. It was founded by Dick DeStefano, who recently announced that he is going to retire as the founding executive director.

But DeStefano didn't always work in mining. Initially, he trained to be a teacher.

"In 1959 you could get a job anywhere in the world doing anything with a Bachelor of Arts degree," he said.

He moved to Elliot Lake where he taught for two years. However, in 1961 the price of uranium dropped, a mineral Elliot Lake is known for.

"Within three months, my classroom had gone down from 32 students to about 6 or 7," he said.

"People just fled out of town. There was nobody there."

He got a call with an offer to take a teaching job in Sudbury. Eventually, he returned to school to get his Master's degree. He met his wife and started a family. He also ran for city council and won his seat by four votes.

'Exciting economic process'

Destefano says there were talks in the community about the need to diversify Sudbury's economy.

"Sudbury was falling off the map," he said.

He soon realized the number of mining supply and service companies in the area. He worked with others to create the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association.

"It struck me we had this critical mass that was creating huge wealth and jobs but weren't branded together and fighting each other," he said. "It was a bit of a struggle."

He says when SAMSSA started in 2003 it had four members. Now, it has 145 members.

"It's been an exciting economic process," he said.

Now, he's retiring from the group. However, he's still working out what's next for him.

"I'd like to do something totally different," he said. "I'm continuously learning. It's a teacher thing."