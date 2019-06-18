David Pearson's first impression of Sudbury wasn't great.

Originally from England, Pearson had finished his post-secondary education in geology when he received a telegram asking if he wanted to work at Laurentian University.

"[Sudbury] was a very, very different place than now," he said.

"There wasn't a superstack. The rocks were black. The three stacks from the 1930s were puffing out tens of thousands of tonnes of sulfur dioxide and metal particles."

He started teaching not long after arriving in September of 1969.

"I remember one of my first days teaching at the university … parking my car and running from the parking lot to get inside as soon as possible because of the smell of sulfur dioxide."

He admits it took a few years to put down roots in Sudbury but has called the Nickel City home since.

Eventually Pearson took a six year leave from Laurentian to be the project director of Science North. Pearson says the idea of Science North was controversial at the time.

Science North opened in Sudbury in 1984. (Science North)

"Sudbury didn't have the confidence to do something new, to do something different, to do something big," he said.

"I pushed very hard. I was kind of the face and voice of the project."

He worked with a committee to develop the science centre and Pearson says he wanted to make a visit to the centre hands-on for visitors. He says that came from memories from when he went to visit science exhibits as a child that didn't have any interactive properties.

"I was bound and determined that Science North would have people who were trained in science who could talk to visitors and answer their questions," he said.

"Conversation was an essential element of the programming at Science North."

Pearson also has developed one of Canada's first distance education television course in geology. He says he developed the idea after becoming interested in The Open University, a U.K., based school that focuses on increasing access to education. He managed to acquire the films on the first-year geology course.

Pearson was the host of the program Understanding the Earth in the 1970s. (Youtube/Mineguy101)

"I opened them up, looked at them, they were black and white, talking heads [and] boring as heck," he said.

He decided it could be done in a better way to engage students.

"Part of what I learned was that with proper preparation, I could explain geology in plain language to people and they would understand it," he said.

His experience with Science North and his television program eventually got him involved with developing a program of science communication at Laurentian University.

"It's still unique in Canada," he said. "There's still no graduate program like ours that is as diverse as ours."

Now, Pearson is researching the impact climate change is having on remote Indigenous communities. That happened after he received a call asking if he wanted to join a group of researchers in Ontario's far north.

"That's what Sudbury has given me: opportunities."