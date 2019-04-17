Sudbury's David Innes didn't grow up in a family full of health care professionals but that hasn't stopped him from being involved in the health care sector for the past 50 years.

Innes, who is also a practicing lawyer, recently was honoured for his volunteer work. It all started when he was asked to be a board member with the Memorial Hospital Board in 1969.

He accepted and that eventually led to a board position with the Ontario Hospital Association.

"The OHA was a great liaison between the hospitals and the ministry," he said. "It proposed legislation and that sort of thing the groups do."

Innes has also been on the board of directors for the Canadian Hospital Association. Now, he's a member of the Research Ethics Committee for the Health Sciences North Research Ethics Board.

Despite his experience in health care, he says he still sees a lot of "silos" in the system. He says his family experienced challenges with the system about 10 years ago when his cousin severely injured his back while fishing.

"There was not a trauma bed in Ontario," he said. "He had to go to Michigan to get proper medical service."

As for how long he plans to volunteer in the health care system, Innes says he has no plans to step away anytime soon, despite being 83-years-old.

"The work is so enjoyable and you're giving back and improving the system," he said. "It's very rewarding."