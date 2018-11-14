Not very many can say they knew what they wanted to do with their life at a young age, but Sudbury's 89-year-old Charlie Rapsky can.

"By nine, I had created ...what I thought was art," he said.

"From then on, it was an itch that I had to scratch."

However, not everyone in his family agreed that was the path for him to take. Rapsky says "his father made him become a closet artist."

"He said, 'Go to Inco and do something useful'."

Rapsky painted this for his grandmother when he was 14 years old. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Rapsky found it "useful" to keep painting, which he has continued to do throughout his life. He pursued post-secondary art education in Vancouver and returned to Sudbury to work.

Eventually, his family offered to finance him to start a sign business, which he ran for 36 years.

Art always remained a passion of his, even as he became a pilot and played in sports.

One of his favourite pieces is one he painted for his grandmother when he was 14. The finished product was a landscape of Long Lake in Sudbury.

"She kept washing it and I didn't know it," she said.

A painting Rapsky did when he was growing up. He says he used whatever paint he could find, which is why today it is peeling off. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"She washed away parts of the painting. It adds character to the painting."

While it was never a full time job, Rapsky says "he's managed to keep bread on the table."

"My wife stayed with me so there must be some sort merit in what I'm doing," he said.

Over the years, Rapsky has managed to sell his work and he managed to sell one piece of work for about $20,000.