Most business owners in a small town would shudder to think of a large, retail chain coming into their community.

But Al Spacek saw it as an opportunity.

Spacek, the former mayor of Kapuskasing, also owned a family run store in the community until a few years ago. He purchased it from his father in the 1980s. It features a variety of products, from cell phones to musical instruments to hot tubs.

"When Walmart came to town, there was quite an uproar from the traditional merchants," he said.

"My opinion was [Walmart] was going to rejuvenate the retail sector."

From there, Spacek took the approach not to do what Walmart was doing.

"We've always stayed away from products that they carry," he said.

"We always try to offer excellent service. Those two strategies have given us some form of longevity."

The store is still there and Spacek sold about five years ago.

Getting into politics

Spacek says his journey into politics happened quite quickly. Jean Claude Caron, the former mayor of the community, told Spacek he wasn't seeking re-election.

That prompted Spacek to seriously consider getting into municipal politics.

"Because everything I worked for all my life, whether it was in my business or my home or my family values was at stake in this community," he said.

"I had an obligation and desire to contribute something."

He ran for mayor and won. He says it was an adjustment to go from running a business to working in government.

Al Spacek owned this store in Kapuskasing until about five years ago. (Google Streetview)

"When you get into government, things don't operate quite that efficiently or quite that quickly," he said.

"There was an adjustment required there."

Spacek served as mayor for 12 years in the community, winning several re-elections. Throughout that time, he says there have been many highlights.

One memorable moment was in 2013 when it was announced the federally operated experimental research facility was set to close.

"We quickly made a decision that we were buying it," he said.

"We weren't entirely sure what we were going to do with it."

Later on, he was driving and heard on the radio that the federal government wanted to have large commercial operations grow and supply medical marijuana to patients.

"I immediately made a connection saying 'I think we have a facility for that and we need to be on that quickly,'" he recalled.

Five years later, the facility has been sold to a farmer from Saskatchewan who is in the process of redeveloping it.

Next spring, he says there will be 250,000 square foot to grow medical marijuana. Construction of that is expected to start next spring.

Leaving politics

After 12 years, Spacek decided not to seek re-election this year.

"I'm very cognisant of leaving before your best before date," he said.

"Also, I'm not getting any younger. I'll be eligible to collect Canada Pension pretty soon."

He says he's looking to spending more time with his grandchildren and his wife, who has since retired.

"Probably what I'll miss the most is the people that I've met," he said.

"I've learned that your perception of people usually is very different than who they really are. In most cases, they're much better people than you might think they are."