A representative with the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) said the union wasn't consulted before about 100 employees at Health Sciences North were given different jobs to do.

Health Sciences North temporarily redeployed the workers to maintain critical services elsewhere in the hospital, as it continues to deal with more COVID patients than ever.

Some of the redeployed staff include registered nurses (RNs), physiotherapists and technicians, who are members of the Ontario Nurses Association.

Regional representative for northern Ontario and vice president of ONA, Dawn Armstrong, said staff in outpatient services have been moved to other parts of the hospital. She said those outpatient services — include physiotherapy and diabetes care — have been reduced to 20 per cent capacity.

"All of those health care professionals have been redeployed," she said.

"Units like our mental health and the OR have been reduced and those nurses have also been redeployed."

Armstrong said so far, she doesn't think it's going well.

"ONA was never consulted on any of these redeployment plans," she said.

"This is very unfortunate because we would have been able to provide some solutions as to what would have had a minimal impact on patients and healthcare staff. The redeployment has been a patchwork process at best."

Armstrong added that some workers aren't getting advanced notice of schedule changes, which she said is "leaving them with no stability or quality of life."

"Many members who are Monday to Friday [on] days are now working 12 hour days, nights and weekends," she said.

"Nurses are leaving. They're just leaving in droves because the pandemic and their working conditions have just broken them. They cannot take anymore."

Armstrong said this was a problem before the pandemic started, but COVID-19 has created more issues.

"They've always had overcapacity issues," she said of Health Sciences North.

"We've talked about these unconventional spaces and that's always been an issue there. They've always had [job] vacancies and those vacancies have only been exacerbated with COVID."

Armstrong said the situation is not unique to the hospital in Sudbury. She represents ONA members all across northern Ontario.

"This is an issue everywhere," she said.

"The use of agency nurses has increased even more in most of these facilities, causing even more instability. Not that these nurses don't have the skills and ability to do the job when they come in, but they don't know the facility like the regular staff would."

The union that represents registered practical nurses (RPNs), cleaners, orderlies and secretaries at Health Sciences North said it's getting complaints about workload.

David Tremblay with CUPE Local 1623 said it comes down to understaffing.

"They're tired, their morale is low," he said.

"It's led to people being off sick, it's led to people, like early retirements, people leaving as quickly as they can sometimes, or just transferring and trying out working in a different department."

'Lines of communication open'

In a statement, Health Sciences North spokesperson Jason Turnbull said hospitals across the country have had to move staff throughout the pandemic and that HSN is no different.

"HSN admitted 238 patients with COVID-19 in 2022 alone, in less than six weeks," he said.

"This compares to 370 patients admitted for COVID-19 during 2020 and 2021 combined."

The statement added that since Jan. 1, there has been up to 190 staff members off either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or had to isolate.

"Redeployment can be difficult for staff who need to adjust to new working environments and schedules."

"This is a temporary measure that hospitals have to follow. We currently anticipate redeployment to be part of our pandemic response up until March 31," the statement said.

Turnbull also said the hospital "continues to keep the lines of communication open with redeployed staff and impacted units," adding the unions representing staff are updated weekly.