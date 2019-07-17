Citing a failure in transparency and fairness, Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé is calling on the Near North District School Board to revisit its decision to close North Bay's Widdifield Secondary School.

The board decided in September 2017 to close Widdifield, which prompted 11 complaints, the Ombudsman's office said in a news release Wednesday.

"The board's failure to follow a rigorous and transparent process damaged its relationship with stakeholders," the Ombudsman said in his report.

The Ombudsman's report is titled "Lessons Not Learned," recalling a similar incident with the board in 2013.

"The credibility of the entire consolidation process and closure process was undermined by the board's failure to share relevant information, and ultimately generated public distrust in its final decision."

According to the Ombudsman, trustees held a closed-door "workshop" in July 2017, where school matters were discussed, the details of which were never made public.

Widdifield Secondary School in North Bay, Ontario. (www.nearnorthschools.ca)

The board announced in September 2018 that it was putting the school consolidation and closure of Widdifield Secondary School on hold pending a decision from the Ministry of Education regarding capital funding.

The board has also said it has accepted all 14 recommendations set out by the Ombudsman. Although the board is not bound by the recommendations, past decisions have generally been accepted and adopted.

Dube's recommendations include: