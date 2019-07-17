Ombudsman calls for review of Near North School Board school closure decision
Board made call to close Widdifield Secondary School in 2017 without proper public consultation, report says
Citing a failure in transparency and fairness, Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé is calling on the Near North District School Board to revisit its decision to close North Bay's Widdifield Secondary School.
The board decided in September 2017 to close Widdifield, which prompted 11 complaints, the Ombudsman's office said in a news release Wednesday.
"The board's failure to follow a rigorous and transparent process damaged its relationship with stakeholders," the Ombudsman said in his report.
The Ombudsman's report is titled "Lessons Not Learned," recalling a similar incident with the board in 2013.
"The credibility of the entire consolidation process and closure process was undermined by the board's failure to share relevant information, and ultimately generated public distrust in its final decision."
According to the Ombudsman, trustees held a closed-door "workshop" in July 2017, where school matters were discussed, the details of which were never made public.
The board announced in September 2018 that it was putting the school consolidation and closure of Widdifield Secondary School on hold pending a decision from the Ministry of Education regarding capital funding.
The board has also said it has accepted all 14 recommendations set out by the Ombudsman. Although the board is not bound by the recommendations, past decisions have generally been accepted and adopted.
Dube's recommendations include:
- The Near North District School Board should fully integrate the recommendations from the 2013 Ministry facilitator's report into its governance manual and student accommodation policy.
- The Near North District School Board should set out in its governance policies that trustees are to refrain from coming together as a quorum to advance school board business outside of duly constituted meetings.
- The Near North District School Board should adopt a by-law governing trustee workshops, and train trustees accordingly. This by-law should set out explicitly that workshops are only for professional development purposes and cannot include substantive discussion of board business. The by-law should provide that public notice will be given of trustee workshops, including the general nature of the topic that trustees will be learning about.
- The Near North District School Board should ensure that any discussions that take place in private during a committee meeting properly fit within one or more of the exceptions set out in the Education Act.
- The Near North District School Board should amend its by-laws to reflect the exceptions to open meetings as set out in sections 207(2) and (2.1) of the Education Act.
- The Near North District School Board should prepare a new final staff report that explains the additional information received in the summer of 2017 and that was discussed in private in September 2017. It should present the report to trustees as part of a public meeting, afford community members an opportunity to comment on it, and then take a new vote on the secondary school consolidation.
- The Near North District School Board should amend its by-laws to set out how public and private committee agendas are prepared and amended.
- The Near North District School Board should make explicit in its by-laws how it provides notice to the public of its committee meetings, whether public or private, including the Committee of the Whole.
- The Near North District School Board should ensure that it prepares complete agendas of meetings and provides proper notice of all issues to be discussed at a meeting.
- The Near North District School Board should ensure that amendments to meeting agendas are properly voted on in accordance with its by-laws and that such amendments are clearly reflected in meeting minutes.
- The Near North District School Board should ensure that information intended to assist the board of trustees with its decision-making on school consolidation and closure decisions is set out in a report that explains the information being reported, its relevance, and next steps, if any. Such reports should be included in the agenda package for the meeting or meetings at which the information will be received or discussed.
- The Near North District School Board should, consistent with the Ministry's 2018 guideline, amend its student accommodation policy to set out a process for an updated or supplemental final staff report and an additional public meeting in cases where trustees may be considering school closing options other than those set out at the beginning of the accommodation review process or in the recommendations of the accommodation review committee.
- The Near North District School Board should ensure that all relevant information is properly documented, and that this information, including the final staff report and compilation of public delegation feedback, is included as part of the agenda package for any meeting at which the board of trustees is making a final pupil accommodation review decision.
- The Near North District School Board should amend its by-laws to provide that closed sessions may take place only during a committee meeting, in accordance with the Education Act.
