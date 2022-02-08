OMA says medical schools like NOSM could help with medical backlog

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) said in order to deal with the backlog of medical procedures and surgeries in the province, the government should look into opening more outpatient centres to deal with non-emergency, less complex surgeries.

On Wednesday, the OMA released a report recommending the creation of publicly funded Integrated Ambulatory Centres. It said the centres would work with local hospitals to "provide OHIP-insured medical services, including surgeries or procedures, on an outpatient basis."

It said procedures such as cataracts, hip and knee replacements, hernias, hysterectomies and endoscopies could all be done at ambulatory centres.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the OMA, said medical schools, including the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, would play a role in this type of medical care.

"Perhaps tertiary academic centres and we have a couple of those up in the north partnering with these institutions, along with hospitals that exist and to develop a framework that will actually, I believe, have a significant impact on care delivery in these parts of the province, which cannot go neglected like they have been in the past," he said.

The OMA states the pandemic has created a backlog of more than 21 million patient services "that will take months and in some cases years to clear."

"This includes a backlog of more than one million surgeries as of the end of 2021, but als preventative care, cancer screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies and diagnostic tests such as MRIs and CT scans."

Dr. James Wright with the OMA said the key to the new model will be institutions like hospitals and clinics working with medical schools to get more workers into the healthcare system.

"We need more nurses, more doctors," he said.

"And this is a reality that we just have to confront and we have to invest now and it will be a good investment for the future."

Dr. Kassam said to get more physicians to the region, schools like NOSM need to be supported and expanded.

"We've talked a little bit about working upstream and getting people involved early, people who wouldn't think about a career in medicine, bring them into that pipeline so that they can not only think about their future in medicine, but also help to serve their communities," he said.

The OMA said the proposal "fully complies with the Canada Health Act" and there would be "no user fees or queue jumping."