Tony Bitonti has a unique role with the Ontario Lottery & Gaming Commission.

It's his job to hand out prize money– often multi-million dollar jackpots– to lottery players.

"I've been with the OLG for 11 years, and I've calculated that I have given away cheques in the total of $2 to $3 billion dollars," Bitonti said. "And it fills me with joy. It really, really does."

"Again, I can't share in that money, but I can share in their excitement."

Bitonti is still waiting, however, for one recent winner to step forward.

The OLG announced after its Saturday draw that someone in Sudbury purchased the lucky ticket worth $70 million.

"We have every piece of information about that ticket– what time it was purchased, where it was purchased," he said. "The one thing that we don't have is who actually bought that ticket."

When that person finally emerges, they'll be given a cheque– or e-transfer, Bitonti said– for the full amount.

"Because it's Canada, there are no taxes, unlike the States where they take state and federal taxes and all that stuff," he said. "If you win $70 million, you get $70 million."

Bitoni said he's met more than a few winners, some with big dreams of what they plan on doing with the cash.

"The people that I have met over the last 11 years have done some great things with their money," he said. "A lot of them say to me, you know, I want to pay off my debts. I want to pay my mortgage. I want to buy a cottage."

"They have those life dreams."

Others, often big winners in the $50 or $60 million dollar range, have gone on to set up foundations or donated to charities.

Bitonti said the winner will eventually have to make their way to Toronto to collect, although the OLG is making sure during a pandemic to accommodate those who aren't keen on travelling.

Think you've got the lucky stub?

Visit the OLG website to find out.