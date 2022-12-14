Province approves 36-bed expansion for older adult rehab in Sudbury, Ont.

St. Joseph's Health Centre in Sudbury, Ont., has gotten approval from the province to build a $20-million expansion that will include 36 rehabilitation beds for older adults in its first phase.

The new expansion, which will be located on Lasalle Boulevard, is meant to replace a temporary set-up at the city's Clarion Hotel, where there are 60 beds for alternate level of care (ALC) patients.

Kari Gervais, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Health Centre, said the project will go to tender immediately, and the first phase should be completed by April 2024.

"The second phase will include another 36 beds for a total of 72 and that will enable us to close the Clarion site permanently," Gervais said.

Nobody actually wants to live in a long-term care home.​​ - Kari Gervais, president and CEO, St. Joseph's Health Centre

The province will cover 90 per cent of the cost for the project, but Gervais said the centre will need to raise $2.5 million to cover costs for the remainder of the first phase.

She said they will start a fundraising campaign in the new year, which will include 50/50 draws to garner community support.

In a press release, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province is pleased to give the project the green light.

"This much-needed project will mean older Ontarians in Sudbury and the northeast can receive the rehabilitation care they need in the right place in their communities," Jones said.

Gervais said the ultimate goal for the project is for patients to eventually be discharged back to their homes once they've gotten the rehabilitation they need.

"Nobody actually wants to live in a long-term care home," she said.

"As great as the care is that we provide in our long-term care homes – and the staff are all very caring and compassionate and they do their best to make it feel like home – it just isn't the same as being at home. So our goal is to make sure that as many people as possible can stay in their home as long as possible."

Gervais added that northeastern Ontario has an older population than the provincial average, and it's also aging faster.

What that means is we have a greater need for services like this that are focused on our frail older adults," she said.

"So I just want people to know that we need their support in order to make sure that we're there when they need us."