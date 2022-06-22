Algoma Public Health lifts water advisory following oil spill
An industrial lubricant called 460 gear oil got into the St. Mary's River on June 9
Algoma Public Health lifted its water advisory for everyone who draws water from the St. Mary's River, following an oil spill from Algoma Steel on June 9.
"The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has confirmed that all remediation activities have concluded, with no visible sheen being present on the river," the health unit said in a press release.
"Sampling does not indicate any current risk resulting from the oil spill."
The Ministry of the Environment previously confirmed the oil was an industrial lubricant called 460 gear oil.
Algoma Steel said last week it was working with authorities to sample water from the area and clean up the spill.
"Our technical assessment of this incident continues as we seek to determine appropriate controls to prevent it from ever happening again," said Algoma Steel spokesperson Brenda Stenta, in an email to CBC News.
"We remain committed to doing what needs to be done to protect the environment and continue to focus our efforts in this manner."
The village of Echo Bay, which was among the municipalities most affected by the spill, closed its water treatment plant shortly after the oil spill happened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?