A recent provincial announcement may mean OHL teams in northern Ontario are closer to hitting the ice.

But what that league looks like, and where those teams will play, is still under discussion.

On Wednesday, Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries announced the Ontario Hockey League will receive $2.35 million from the Ontario government as part of $15.3 million in funding to support sport and recreation organizations and high-performance athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacLeod said the OHL funding will be for the league's post-secondary education scholarships for athletes with its 17 Ontario-based clubs.

She added each OHL franchise will receive approximately $138,000 for help with player scholarship commitments.

But the announcement also signals that the government is looking toward a spring start for hockey.

Ben Leeson, who covers the Sudbury Wolves for the Sudbury Star, said that players are "cautiously optimistic" about returning to the rink.

"There has been a few delays now, the start has been pushed back on two or three different occasions so far, and the last one [December 23] was sort of indefinite," Leeson said.

That's been a challenge for teams, especially as higher-year players keep their eye on continuing their professional career without a year's worth of showcasing.

"We've seen players, some of them go out west, some of them go to the east coast, and a lot of them even go overseas to Europe for opportunities to try and play," Leeson said.

"It's been a bit of a bit of a challenging year for everyone involved with the team, but probably a tough one on the players who kind of live and breathe this stuff."

Options being looked at

Matt Sookram, play by play announcer for the North Bay Battalion said players and teams are preparing for a reduced schedule, likely played in a "bubble" city that hosts two or more teams.

"We are hearing options that if there is a start, it's going to be a couple of teams within one bubble city, and it will be a condensed season, probably 20 to 24 games and then a playoff," Sookram said. "As far as I know, the Memorial Cup hasn't been cancelled or rescheduled and both the WHL and the QMJHL are playing."

"So, you know, it'd be nice if a team from the OHL could also join them."

Sudbury has been discussed as a possible host city for the region's three teams, but with a recent lockdown imposed by the government, that deal is likely off, Sookram said.

"It seemed like every time that [the league] was going to get close, something else came up and that kind of derailed the contingency plans," Sookram said.

"I think that's what the struggle right now is for [OHL president] Dave Branch and the league. It's just they might have plan A, B and C, and then one thing derails all three of those plans."