This off-grid distillery in Larder Lake turns wild blueberries into eau de vie
Located in the Temiskaming District community of Larder Lake, OG Distillery produces eau de vie from Ontario fruit, completely off the grid.
Family-run OG Distillery also started sanitizer production during the pandemic
Located in the Temiskaming District community of Larder Lake, OG Distillery produces eau de vie from Ontario fruit, completely off the grid.
Owned by the Isenor family, the micro-distillery also started producing hand sanitizer during the pandemic.
To learn more, I spoke with Keeghan Isenor and his father Derrick. Tap the player to hear our conversation.
To learn more about OG Distillery, click here.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.