This off-grid distillery in Larder Lake turns wild blueberries into eau de vie

Located in the Temiskaming District community of Larder Lake, OG Distillery produces eau de vie from Ontario fruit, completely off the grid.

Owned by the Isenor family, the micro-distillery also started producing hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

A bottle of OG Distillery's hand sanitizer. (OG Distillery/Facebook)

To learn more, I spoke with Keeghan Isenor and his father Derrick. Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:50 Northern Nosh: OG Distillery This week, we're in the Temismaking District community of Larder Lake to learn about OG Distillery. It's run by the Isenor family - producing eau de vie from Ontario fruit, completely off the grid. Jonathan spoke with two of the Isenors, Keeghan and his father Derrick about the business. 7:50

