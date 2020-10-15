Remembering the October Crisis—a soldier and a student from Sudbury look back to 1970

Joseph "Tiny" Morin and the rest of the Canadian Airborne Regiment spent three days in their barracks in Alberta in October 1970, waiting for the call from the Prime Minister.

When the War Measures Act was invoked, the Quebec-born Onaping-raised 20-year-old was quickly on a plane bound for a peacekeeping mission in his own country.

Morin, now retired and living in Sudbury, was part of the military contingent sent into Montreal in October 1970 following two political kidnappings carried out by the separatist terrorists of the Front de Libération du Québec or FLQ.

"It was peaceful, there was no anger. It was confusing that Canadians could actually do this to our very own Canada. We went in very confident and we just surged forward very proudly," remembers Morin.

"We knew we were right and they were doing all the wrong things."

He describes the October Crisis as a perfect peacekeeping mission. He carried his rifle while walking the streets of Montreal. He was part of making many arrests, but never fired a shot.

"That's what we trained for. There was no looking at each other wondering," says Morin.

Joseph "Tiny Morin" goes through his photos from his days as a paratrooper with the Canadian Airborne from 1968-1971. (Erik White/CBC)

The Bloc Quebecois has now called on the federal government to apologize for invoking the War Measures Act and suspending civil liberties 50 years ago.

Morin says instead parliament should finally officially commend soldiers like him who defended Canada on home soil 50 years ago.

"They're the ones who created the whole thing. They should never get an apology, but the Airborne regiment who deployed should get recognition," he says.

"If they can ask for an apology, then we're certainly justified in asking for recognition."

Hundreds were arrested that week in 1970 and held without charge.

Gaston Tremblay of Sturgeon Falls was a student at Laurentian University in Sudbury at the time.

He and friend Andre Paiement (who would go on to form the trailblazing band CANO) were smoking pot and working on a play in a rented room in the St. Anne's rectory in downtown Sudbury when there was heavy knocking at the door.

Tremblay says they opened the door to find two police officers who didn't care about the marijuana, but asked them extensively about whether any "shady characters" from Montreal had shown up in Sudbury.

He was also literary editor at the French Laurentian newspaper Le Lambda, which became one of only a few papers in Canada to publish the FLQ manifesto on Oct. 15, 1970.

The French student newspaper at Laurentian University Le Lambda was one of the only in Canada to publish the FLQ manifesto in the October Crisis. (Lambda)

Tremblay says editor Claude Belcourt rode the bus all night to Montreal to get a copy of the manifesto, which they felt was a big "scoop" but saw him get questioned by police and university officials.

"It was out of control," remembers Tremblay.

"The government got panicked and did things that scared everybody."

Tremblay says Francophones in northern Ontario were also fighting for language rights, particularly their own school system, but did not sympathize with violent extremists.

He remembers attending a multi-denominational prayer session at Laurentian's Fraser Auditorium where a French Catholic priest told the crowd that they were all responsible for what happened in Montreal.

Well-known author Gaston Tremblay was a student at Laurentian University in 1970 and was questioned by police looking for FLQ supporters who may have come to Sudbury. (Radio-Canada )

"This was not our thing. We felt no responsibility for that whatsoever," says Tremblay.

"We were not into putting bombs in post office boxes or kidnapping people... We were all very shocked by that."

He would go on to be a well-known author, book publisher and theatre director and part of an artistic awakening for Francophones in Ontario, which soon after saw a split with the politics of Quebec and a new pride in the term "Franco Ontarian."

Tremblay is now working on a novel set in Sudbury at the time of the October Crisis which is due out next year.