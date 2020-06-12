Using ochre to imprint the hands and feet of a newborn baby
Jeff and Kim McGirr wanted to use a natural northern Ontario product to make a special keepsake
When Jeff and Kim McGirr's son Finley was born on April 11, they knew they wanted to find a special way to mark his birth.
Like most new parents, the couple near Bonfield, looked into creating a keepsake.
"And one of the things that you've got to do is the hand and footprint," Jeff said.
He began researching ways to safely do the prints and eventually started seeing what natural products in the area could work. The couple considered using blueberries, but decided those were better suited for a pie. Eventually, they came up with another idea.
"I thought about my exploration in the bush and this area and the ochre mine," he said. "I thought that was the perfect medium for this."
Jeff says they contacted Bill Steer to help.
"Because I knew if anyone would have some laying around or have some easily accessible, it would be him," he said.
Days before he received that call, Steer says he had just paddled by an ochre mine.
"I didn't take any ochre that time but I did have some here in my odd rock pile here," he said.
To avoid having to meet up to give him the ochre due to the pandemic, Steer says he created a GPS treasure hunt for Jeff to go pick up the material.
Steer says ochre is a very important mineral, especially to Indigenous people. He says Indigenous people would traditionally pulverize it and use it in pictographs.
"We know there are more than 80 sites of pictographs throughout northeastern Ontario," he said. "What a great organic material to use for this keepsake."
'Inspiring because it comes from the local area'
To create that keepsake, Jeff says it took two steps. First, he had to make the ochre into a tempera. That itself took 45 minutes.
"You have to be quite motivated to get it into the form that you would paint with," he said.
From there, you mix in a bit of water. Then, Jeff says it was time to move onto the second part.
"Of course, the second challenge with a newborn baby is actually sticking the baby's hands and feet into the tempera and then onto the page," he said.
"It's not necessarily an easy thing to do."
As for how the finished product turned out, Jeff says his family couldn't be more pleased.
"It was something creative to do," he said. "It was inspiring because it comes from the local area around here. My wife and I, we love the outdoors and we love northern Ontario."
With files from Markus Schwabe
