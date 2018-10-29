Skip to Main Content
One person displaced due to weekend fire in Sudbury

One person displaced due to weekend fire in Sudbury

One person is displaced after a weekend fire in Sudbury.

Electrical malfunction is believed to be the cause of a fire on Notre Dame Avenue, on Saturday

CBC News ·

One person is displaced after a weekend fire in Sudbury.

Fire crews were called to a home on Notre Dame Avenue, around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services says the fire was located in the porch/basement area of a two story dwelling.

The cause is believed to be an electrical malfunction.

Damage is estimated around $100,000.

No one was injured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us