One person displaced due to weekend fire in Sudbury
One person is displaced after a weekend fire in Sudbury.
Fire crews were called to a home on Notre Dame Avenue, around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday.
Greater Sudbury Fire Services says the fire was located in the porch/basement area of a two story dwelling.
The cause is believed to be an electrical malfunction.
Damage is estimated around $100,000.
No one was injured.