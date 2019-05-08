If you have memories of a school library, they may involve someone telling you to be quiet or getting a stamp on the little card in the book when you took it out.

Today, libraries are very different and a school in Sudbury is working to embrace the digital change.

Recently, École Notre-Dame de la Merci in Coniston recently opened its new library.

"It's the old meets the new," Principal Yves Vaillancourt said.

Vaillancourt says the space still contains everything that you'd expect in a traditional library.

"But we also have new things that focus more on technology," he said.

"We have a collaboration table where the kids can connect their iPads to a screen so everybody can view the work of another student."

Vaillancourt says it's important for students to embrace technology and social media.

"We also want them to keep them with the love of reading," he said. "If they read a traditional book or they read an e-book at least they can do that to their own choice."

He says the library offers a different space for lessons to be taught, students can use it for research projects and guests have given talks in it.

The board Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, says it has built similar libraries in 21 of its schools and will be adding two more schools to the list to get the new libraries next year.

Vaillancourt says he's pleased all schools in his board will soon have a library similar to the one in his school.

"It's wonderful to have a space like this where the kids can be proud of their library," he said. "It's a joy to have."