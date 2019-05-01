If you live in Greater Sudbury, you may get an emergency notification on your phone Wednesday morning.

There is no cause for concern. It is just a test.

In fact, the message will say that it's a test of the City of Greater Sudbury's emergency notification system.

If you have a publicly-listed home or business number in the white or yellow pages, those numbers are automatically in the alert system says LatoyaMcGaw, emergency management officer for Greater Sudbury.

Otherwise, McGaw says if you have other devices that you want to be notified on, simply register on the city's website.

That's where users can identify their language preference and different methods of contact.

The emergency notification system will be used in any case where there are imminent threats.

"Anything that could have implication of public safety," McGaw says.

"So when you think of weather events, a tornado, hazardous material release, those are some hazards we could activate the system for."

The system has already been used three times since it was implemented in 2017.

"We've used it for the gas leak that we had at the Rainbow Mall here. I think that was November of 2017. We used it for the July 9th storm that we had in 2018, just last summer, and prior to that we actually used it for the tornado system that we had in June 2018," McGaw says.

Other alerts like Amber Alerts and some weather warnings are not generated by the city, but rather go through cell providers automatically as a means of general public safety.