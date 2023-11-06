Strike averted at NOSM University

It will be business as usual today at NOSM University as a tentative agreement has been reached, averting a labour disruption.

NOSM University and OPSEU Local 677 announced on Sunday a tentative agreement has been reached. The union had set a strike deadline for midnight Sunday night.

In a post on NOSM University's website, it states the agreement is "subject to ratification and board approval." The union says that vote will take place Nov. 8.

In August, members of the union voted unanimously in favour of a strike mandate. At that time, the union said outstanding issues included workload, compensation and benefits.

On OPSEU's website, the union states the tentative agreement has "significant improvements and no concessions."

"With a 100 per cent strike vote from their members, the negotiating team achieved solid wage and benefit increases, improvements to their working conditions and equity provisions and avoided concessions."

Details about the agreement will be made public after the ratification vote.