Two students from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in Sudbury and Thunder Bay have created pronoun pins for professionals to wear in a medical setting. It's meant to improve inclusivity. (Supplied by Ashley Perrault)

Students at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in Sudbury and Thunder Bay are working to make medical settings more inclusive, and opening up conversations around pronouns.

Two NOSM students have developed Pronoun Pins, those are buttons which indicate a person's pronoun, such as she/her, he/him, or they/them.

The hope is that medical students would wear the pins while in clinical situations, and make healthcare settings more inclusive.

"We wanted our medical community to have this so that patients would feel more comfortable to talk about gender identity and talk about pronouns with the students and also the faculty," said Lucie Menard, co-creator of the initiative.

"[The pins are about] starting the conversation about pronoun use and gender identity. I still feel like, for myself, I'm still learning a lot every single day," said other co-creator Ashley Perreault.

Medical professionals can wear the pronoun pin to help patients and others use the proper pronouns when addressing the doctor, nurse or other professional. (Supplied by Ashley Perrault)

Perreault says the idea came out of conversations during meetings of a committee focused on reproduction and sexual health. Those meetings involve representatives from 13 medical schools across Canada.

"There was a general consensus that pronouns weren't really something that was addressed, but something that students were coming across in the communities during their placements," she said. "And something that individuals didn't really know a lot about, so that's kind of where we came up with the idea."

Close to 300 students have requested pins. They will also be included in orientation packages for new students this fall.

Health Sciences North, the hospital in Greater Sudbury, is also on board, making the pins available to hospital staff. Other hospitals and post-secondary institutions have also reached out looking to partner with the duo.

As part of the project, there is now also a new subject guide available through the NOSM library, which provides information about health topics related to the queer community, and information about pronoun use.