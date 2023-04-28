NOSM staff and faculty union confident it can reach a deal with medical school

The president of the NOSM U Faculty and Staff Association says he's confident the union can reach a deal with the northern Ontario medical school, which has campuses in Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

Last month, faculty and staff at NOSM University unanimously voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Union president Darrel Manitowabi said they are looking for more workplace autonomy, which would be in line with other medical schools in Canada.

"Also, we are looking for improved compensation and benefits," Manitowabi said.

"We're also looking for, you know, improved working and research conditions that allow us to ensure that we offer high-quality education for the people of northeastern Ontario."

Manitowabi said their collective agreement with the medical school expired on June 30.

He said they have meetings planned in mid-September and members hope for a quick resolution.

In a written statement to CBC News, NOSM University's administration said it remains "committed to proceeding in good faith and to finding common ground aimed at arriving at a fair and equitable resolution that benefits all parties."