The Northern Ontario School of Medicine will be able to offer scholarships to female medical students who are Black, Indigenous, and people of colour, including non-binary and transgender people, over the next four years.

The Slaight Family Foundation is donating $1 million to support 40 students. Ten eligible students in each of the next four years will receive $25,000 entrance scholarships.

"This donation is groundbreaking," Dr. Sarita Verma, dean, president and CEO of NOSM said.

"Every marginalized woman in northern Ontario who dreams of becoming a doctor should feel inspired to apply to NOSM knowing there is financial support available."

Verma said no one should be denied medical training because of their backgrounds.

"We actually believe all our students when they're eligible to come to medical school ... we believe that whether you come from financial impairment should not be a barrier to getting a higher education."

She added she hopes being able to train more BIPOC doctors will lead to better quality health care.

Dr. Sarita Verma is the dean and CEO of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM). (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"And if you come in from a community and a society that means you have an understanding of that cultural reality. It is very likely that you will improve patient care," she said.

"We will improve outcomes, we will show compassion and healing and more importantly these directions are critical to leading reconciliation."

The president and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation, Gary Slaight, said it's important to support BIPOC women who are interested in medicine.

"The pandemic has added to the many challenges faced by women and girls across Canada," he said.

"This initiative is about helping women overcome barriers and gain more equitable access to higher education and opportunities."