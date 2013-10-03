This year, 17 per cent of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine's (NOSM) new students identify as Indigenous. That's a record for the institution, which has campuses in both Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

The growth in the Indigenous student population is due to a number of factors, says Yolanda Wanakamik, director of Indigenous Affairs.

One big factor is that there is more support during the admissions process, when learners first apply.

"So we have an increased representation of Indigenous peoples at all those processes along the way. We are really about being clear and transparent and fair in the process," Wanakamik said.

"I think that NOSM is the only medical school that has a social accountability mandate," she added.

Yolanda Wanakamik is director of Indigenous Affairs at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM). (supplied)

Other measures the school has taken to appeal to Indigenous applicants includes recently hiring a recruitment support coordinator.

Wanakamik says that individual is working to encourage and connect with students in Grades 7 and 8 in Indigenous communities, to help promote health sciences as a career option.

"Really trying to connect with First Nation communities who have education programs and supports and services, so that we can engage and just talk to those youth about what health science education really looks like," she said.

"Looking at it from and with an Indigenous lens and perspective is really important."

Indigenous programs, courses at NOSM

The school also appeals to Indigenous learners because it offers courses and programs in both Western and Indigenous health care.

"Our recruiters are working really hard at program development that talks about not just health sciences in a western sort of model, but in an Indigenous model," Wanakamik said.

The medical school is introducing an Indigenous people's health and wellness stream this year, which will be open to all students interested in practising medicine in Indigenous communities.

NOSM students also must complete a four-week culturally immersive, non-clinical placement in an Indigenous community.

Increase in Indigenous applicants each year

Dr. Owen Prowse, assistant dean of admissions at NOSM, says the number and quality of Indigenous applicants has increased a lot since the school's inception in 2005.

He recalls that when he started at NOSM about 1.5 per cent of applicants identified as Indigenous. The medical school receives around 2,000 applicants each year for 64 spots. There are 69 spots for 2021.

"We're up to three per cent now," he said. "And it may not seem like a lot, but that's a 100 per cent increase in the number of qualified applicants that we've seen over the last 10 to 15 years. And that's been huge."

Prowse said the increase in qualified applicants can be traced back to community programs with younger students, such as summer science programs and discovery days.

"It's really great for us to have — especially at this time when there's so much sad news coming out of the various communities across Canada — just to have something positive, and very hopeful and inspiring," he said.

"And we're inspired every year when we see the new students coming in."

"I get to greet them all and hand over the official incoming class list next week, which I always look forward to."

Prowse is also proud of the NOSM faculty and graduates, and feels they've become role models for Indigenous youth who then in turn consider applying to medical school.

"[Youth see] our faculty and learners who are out in the communities and encouraging people and leading by example — and feel that they too can strive for medicine as a career option."

Since its inception in 2005, NOSM has had 57 graduates who identify as Indigenous.