The Northern Ontario Medical School's (NOSM) new Dean, President and CEO starts this week.

Dr. Sarita Verma is filling some pretty big shoes, replacing Dr. Roger Strasser, who has been the dean since the medical school opened 15 years ago.

Verma says she plans to lead the school through an approach that she calls "ALL."

"Ask, listen and learn and I think that's a good way to start with leadership, especially my style of leadership which is leading from behind," she said.

Bringing more technology and creating technology partnerships is also important for her.

"We're currently training people to practice in a world which will no longer exist," said Verma.

"Artificial intelligence right now is far more effective and superior at diagnosing pathology like cancer or skin diseases. Or even X-ray and CT scan are far more effective than human beings because humans make errors."

NOSM is already known for being a unique medical school — focusing on the north and its regional culture. It also became the first medical school in the world where all medical students spend their entire third year in a community in northern Ontario.

"So artificial intelligence, robotics, apps are going to be the future and right now NOSM does not have a technology based education program."

Verma says she hopes to see technology taking over the medical field in the coming years.

"What about avatars, what about Amazon delivering your medications overnight for free, what about Siri, showing your phone your throat and saying is this strep throat and then having automatic dispensation of medications. None of this exists right now but I can guarantee you in five years, it might," Verma said.

She says there are a few things that she'll need to focus on in the coming year, like launching a fundraising campaign.

"But I think there's some challenges at the medical school, we have our accreditation... and it's the foundation of any medical school, so the visitors will come from away, from other parts of Canada and the United States to inspect the school, next April," said Verma, adding that preparing for that inspection will be a priority.