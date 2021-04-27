The provincial government says two universities in northern Ontario are closer to being stand-alone institutions after passing a bill at Queen's Park.

BIll 276, the Supporting Recovery and Competitiveness Act, passed third reading and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and the Université d'Hearst will become independent universities.

"The passage of Bill 276 is great news for the future of post secondary education in northern Ontario," Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie said.

"It means that both the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and the Université d'Hearst are one step closer to being independent degree-granting institutions."

'Momentous occasion'

In a statement, the president of the medical school says the passing of the legislation "makes history."

"This is a momentous occasion for our medical school and an incredible transformation of northern Ontario's greatest medical education and workforce strategy," Dr. Sarita Verma said.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine was connected to Laurentian University in Sudbury and Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. On Feb. 1, Laurentian University declared itself insolvent and sought creditor protection. The school is continuing to restructure, but has cut dozens of programs and let go more than 100 staff and professors.

In April, Verma told CBC Sudbury that Laurentian was holding about $14 million of NOSM's endowments and the future use of them was "uncertain." She said the interest from those endowments normally provided bursaries for low-income students.

In a statement on Thursday, Verma said NOSM is addressing that issue.

"We continue our relentless efforts in securing the endowment funds held at Laurentian University and will update the donors are more information becomes available," she said.

"Building a new endowment for NOSM university will be a major priority as we face this brave new world."

'Firmly established identity'

The passing of Bill 276 also means the Université d'Hearst will also become an independent university.

The university has locations in Hearst, Kapuskasing and Timmins. The province says the school will become the second independent Francophone university in Ontario.

The rector at the university says the change means the school "now has a more firmly established identity."

"It is no longer just the small French-speaking university in the northeast which serves its region well," Luc Bussières said.

"It has become a university that stands out … by its strong regional roots, but also by its openness to the Francophone world in Ontario and elsewhere."

The province says both schools will be able to "explore new opportunities to offer more degrees and programs subject to review of the Post-secondary Education Quality Assessment Board."

It adds it will work with the two schools and northern communities and stakeholders "about how the details of how NOSM and Hearst will operate in the future."