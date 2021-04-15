NOSM offers $100K in grants to study climate change and health

NOSM University is offering $100,000 in grants to groups interested in studying climate change and its impact on health.

The newly independent medical school received donations from Dr. Hugh Robertson and the McConnell Foundation to fund 10 grants – worth $10,000 each – for health-related research around climate change.

"NOSM has already acknowledged that climate change is going to be a major health care and public health crisis and is trying to do something about it," said NOSM faculty member Marion Maar.

The project, called the Social Accountability Challenge, falls under NOSM's new Centre for Social Accountability.

Half of the grants will be open to any community organizations or individuals who want to support northern Ontario research that responds to climate change.

The other five will be for First Nations communities or related organizations that have proposals to study how climate change affects Indigenous people and communities.

"The Indigenous climate challenge is a little bit different because there we're hoping that, you know, this will connect youth with elders and maybe doing some land-based activities, maybe learning more about Indigenous knowledge, about the land and the changes," Maar said.