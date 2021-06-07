The Northern Ontario School of Medicine is now the first standalone medical university in Canada.

On Thursday, the provincial government passed legislation to make NOSM an independent school, after a 16-year connection with Laurentian and Lakehead universities.

Dr. Sarita Verma, dean of NOSM, said there's both anxiety and excitement among staff now as the process begins.

"We're excited, we're inspired, we're a little anxious. There's a lot of work to be done. Government legislation always comes with a package of things that have to be done to be proclaimed in force."

Verma said she's expecting the summer to be busy with preparations ahead of the school's reopening in its new form.

"It's barely 24 hours [since the legislation] but I can tell you there's some happy dances going on."

Becoming an independent school will help NOSM ramp up its efforts to place more doctors in northern Ontario, Verma said.

"We're short almost 300 doctors in northern Ontario and are predicting that about 50 percent of them might retire in the next five years, so we need to avert a crisis."

That's led the school to discuss regionalization and expansion with government officials, she added, saying all northern schools will have a role in future partnerships, including fledgling Hearst University and the University of Sudbury for francophone programs.

"There's a lot of potential growth and opportunity for NOSM as we address the needs of health care and education in northern Ontario," said Verma.

Verma said she wants rumours to stop about whether NOSM will leave Sudbury or Thunder Bay to stop.

"We aren't going to be costing millions and millions of dollars," she said. "In fact, we'll be actually creating efficiencies and cutting red tape, reducing duplication and probably getting a lot of savings.

"But we will not be leaving Thunder Bay or Sudbury.

"We're going to build on health care for the wealth and health of northern Ontario."