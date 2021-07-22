NOSM hands out inaugural Indigenous learner leadership award to 2 students
Mélanie-Rose Frappier of Sudbury, Alison Lewis of Sioux Lookout each awarded $20,000
Two Indigenous medical students in northern Ontario are being recognized for their leadership.
The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has named the recipients of the inaugural CIBC Indigenous Learner Leadership Award.
They are Mélanie-Rose Frappier and Alison Lewis.
Lewis, from Sioux Lookout is studying at the school's Thunder Bay campus. Frappier, from Sudbury, is attending the Sudbury campus.
Strong commitment to promoting access to health care
NOSM says the award aligns with its social accountability mandate, and is meant to promote Indigenous leadership and mentorship. Each recipient gets $20,000, plus a $3,750 professional development budget.
"Mélanie-Rose and Alison are fantastic leaders with a strong commitment to promoting access to health care, Indigenous culture, anti-racism, equity and inclusion," said Dr. Sarita Verma, dean, president and CEO of NOSM.
"They are compassionate individuals who have made a real difference and will continue to do so as future physicians in Northern Ontario," she added.
Frappier says the money will go a long way in helping her complete her degree. Her undergraduate degree is in Indigenous studies.
She identifies as Métis and Francophone. and hopes her knowledge and commitment to education will help her better serve Indigenous communities as a doctor.
"I would like to be practicing either in Sudbury, North Bay, or somewhere around this region. It's where I was born, where my family is, but I definitely do see myself doing research or having involvement with the Indigenous reserves nearby," she said.
Frappier feels NOSM is generally doing a good job at supporting Indigenous learners, though she thinks there could be more curriculum about residential schools and the history of Canada.
"But also just specific health inequities when it comes to Indigenous people in the north, and what it's like receiving healthcare in northern Ontario in those rural, remote reserves," she said.
As for Lewis, she says she feels she has responsibility to the Indigenous community.
"As a future Indigenous family physician in Northern Ontario, I have an important advocacy role in Indigenous health leadership." she said.
"I intend to continue to support Indigenous students, advocate for changes that improve health disparities, and foster culturally safe environments for all Indigenous patients," she added.
As well as the monetary award, Lewis and Frappier will sit on the Indigenous Reference Group and the Indigenous Health Education Committee at NOSM. Student members provide insight on ways to support future Indigenous learners at the school and in northern Ontario in general.
