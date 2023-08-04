NOSM, Algoma University collaborate to address mental health, addictions in northern Ontario

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) and Algoma University are partnering to address mental health and addictions challenges across northern Ontario.

The new collaboration agreement will see NOSM work with medical faculty and researchers on Algoma's Sault Ste. Marie campus, expanding its programming to focus on mental health and addictions research as well as see more people trained in the mental health and addiction fields.

"The idea is that we'll work together to recruit new faculty members who will have training programs for graduate students in mental health and addiction research, based in Sault Ste. Marie, but doing work that is applicable across all of northern Ontario," said David Marsh, the Vice Dean of Research, Innovation, and International Relations at NOSM.

The universities hope to build a strategy that will focus on specific needs in Northern Ontario and rural areas.

This plan includes focused research, medical education and training for students at all levels, along with practical experience and health-focused approaches for prevention, treatment, and healing.

Marsh says the goal is to improve the treatment system for mental health and addiction across northern Ontario by increasing the number of professionals who specialize in those areas of health care.

According to a news release sent to by the universities, recent public health data indicates rates of hospitalization for mental illness or addictions within the Algoma district are 200% higher than in other parts of Ontario.

In addition, the data suggests the rates of opioid-related deaths of 22.7 per 100,000 population are more than double the provincial average and rates of addiction to dangerous drugs (e.g., fentanyl) are increasing.

Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor of Algoma University believes the additional programming will help local graduates be more prepared to work in northern communities that need help with addiction treatment.

"We want to ensure that our graduates can actually be trained in their community and trained in a way that we know [that] when we're graduating these psychologists, and pyscho-therapists, doctors, and other health care professionals that they've got that expertise to support the community."