The MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane is demanding the return of a passenger rail service to the northeast.

During Question Period Monday, John Vanthof asked why there was no mention of the Northlander in the recent throne speech by the new Conservative government.

Premier Doug Ford, during one of his campaign stops in northern Ontario, said he would consider resuming service of the Northlander passenger rail service.

The northern Ontario service was cancelled in 2012 by the then-Liberal government.

"What I heard in [Ford's campaign] promise was promise made, promise maybe," Vanthof said.

Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford responded by saying the entire province is open for business.

"We have a tremendous opportunity across the vast region...to move about for health care, to move mineral products, to move forestry products, and contribute to that advantage, the hope and prosperity for Ontario that we would all be open for business, including Northern Ontario," Rickford said.

Vanthof reminded Rickford that the Northlander was about passengers, not freight.

"The Premier promised to bring back passenger rail to northeastern Ontario," Vanthof said. "Let me make that clear: passenger rail, the Northlander passenger train."

"We know all about freight, we know all about it, but we also have to move people."