The head of Sudbury's hospital is urging northerners to stay put as this "could be the make-or-break weekend" when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"We all want to socialize with our families and friends," Dominic Giroux told CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe Thursday morning.

"My 77-year-old mother is in Ottawa. She lives alone. I've not seen her for weeks. My wife and I are even celebrating our 17th anniversary today. We'd love to go out of town for the long weekend but we're not."

He's concerned that people may want to be less vigilant around physical-distancing directives that are in place.

"Here's my worry. The weather will be nice, northerners are tired of self-isolating at home and they will not be as disciplined in following the directions from public health. [The hospital has] plans in place to accommodate an influx of COVID patients, but we'd rather not have to implement them. Would you rather not expose our frontline staff to greater risk? I think we owe it to our frontline care providers to stay at home this weekend and not travel."

'Tsunami that comes from the south'

A retired emergency physician in Sudbury agrees

Dr. Peter Zalan says he's is especially concerned about people bringing the virus to northern Ontario from the south.

"Physicians worry," he said. "And we worry about this surge of patients that I think everyone has heard of — that's supposed to be like a tsunami that comes from the south."

Zalan noted that, so far, positive cases in the north have not been growing at the same rate as the south. He said imposing a travel ban early enough may further protect northerners.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has issued a statement asking people to do what's being asked of them this weekend, including: "stay home, stay home, everybody please stay home."

These are not normal circumstances ... So I would ask that visitors please not come to our community while this situation is ongoing. - Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger

Bigger said this includes southerners thinking of coming north for a visit. He added he's heard the suggestions to close the Trans Canada, the airport and passenger rail, but the medical officer of health has told him that at this time, that's not necessary.

"Normally, and under different circumstances, we would have everyone come visit us this weekend," Bigger wrote in a statement yesterday.

"But these are not normal circumstances and I have a duty to protect our residents. So I would ask that visitors please not come to our community while this situation is ongoing, unless absolutely necessary. As the long weekend approaches and spring seems just around the corner, let's celebrate at home with our loved ones. Let's reach out, connect and call those we can't see, so we can all stay safe and celebrate together soon."