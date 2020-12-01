Northern schools to receive mental health resources for students

When Ontario's educators return to their classrooms this fall they will be armed with a host of mental health resources to support their students.

School Mental Health Ontario, a provincial support network, is providing the province's 72 school boards with the resources and tools they will need to help their students.

Theresa Kennedy, School Mental Health Ontario's co-director, said the organization develops a new action plan for schools every three years.

She said the last 18 months have been especially challenging for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So this year, it's really about a hopeful, optimistic re-engagement of students," she said. "We know that they've had very different and unique experiences of COVID. And our role is really to continue to promote positive mental health and support our boards in using specific tools to support students."

The organization's Educator Resource Guide includes lessons for elementary and secondary students on stress management and coping, breathing exercises, and gratitude exercises.

The back to school support package includes 80 resources to help students cope with the pandemic and the return to school.

Mary Jago, the Rainbow Distric School Board's mental health lead, says many teachers have felt their students were having difficulty; experiencing anxiety and feeling withdrawn. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Mary Jago, mental health lead with Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board, said many teachers have felt their students were having difficulty; experiencing anxiety and feeling withdrawn.

"So we thought, let's first talk about resilience," she said.

The school board has invited Dalhousie University's Michael Ungar, a professor with their School of Social Work, to discuss resilience in children. "He's going to come and speak to our staff about the concept of the fact that we are resilient," Jago said.

"Let's come back, let's share our successes, connect with each other and really build with hope and optimism towards, that this is going to be a good school year, students are going to be successful, families are going to connect and people will be well," she added.