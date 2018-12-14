A northern Ontario think tank is looking for students to work this summer.

The Northern Policy institute, a research unit looking to support policy development in the north, is looking for 10 post-secondary students who will return to school in the fall of 2019.

The 16 week placement will give students the opportunity to develop their skills sets while also getting a sense of what it's like living in Northern Ontario. Students will get the opportunity to work on one large project and some mini tasks during their time with the institute.They will also be encouraged to blog write so they can get their observations out about northern Ontario.

Rachel Beals, the research coordinator with the Northern Policy Institute, says this will allow students to contribute to the development of northern Ontario.

"All of the projects are contributing to the growth and sustainability of northern Ontario, so a lot of them deal with topics such as housing availability and affordability [and] the economic impact of international students."

Rachel Beals is the research coordinator with the Northern Policy Institute. (Northern Policy Institute)

She also says with an opportunity like this, students benefit from the experience.

"We're hoping to build up their capacity as professionals so if they do end up working in the north or they do go back to school, our communities and our economy, all benefit from that."

Students will learn more about what living in Northern Ontario is like, which allows them to see the potential in what northern Ontario has to offer.

The placements run from May to August and include positions in communities like Parry Sound, North Bay, Timmins, Kenora, and Marathon. Positions range from data analyst, policy analyst, communications, and graphic design.

Applications are due by the end of January, on the Northern Policy Institute website.