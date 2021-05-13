Pharmacists in northern Ontario say they were taken by surprise at the province's announcement it was shelving further plans to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Lively, Todd Duhamel, owner of Guardian Pharmacy, said they went through their supply of 654 doses and have a waiting list of 1,500 people who are wondering what the government plans next.

"[Tuesday,] on the news, when they said that they were putting a pause on this, that was the first we heard of it," Duhamel said. "So it's kind of fly by the seat of our pants."

Duhamel said he's waiting on further information from the government before he plans the next steps. In the meantime, he's advising clients who received their first dose of Astrazeneca to "sit tight."

"We haven't been told whether there's a possibility we will still receive some AstraZeneca to finish up with second doses," Duhamel said. "There are some ongoing studies seeing what happens when a person uses either Moderna or Pfizer as a second dose after having AstraZeneca."

"I don't think the results are out on those yet, but that could be an option."

Duhamel said he was also unsure if Moderna and Pfizer would be making their way into northern pharmacies as they did in some of the pilot projects in southern Ontario.

The right decision, pharmacist says

As for people who have questions about getting Astrazeneca, Duhamel said they made the right decision.

"They shouldn't regret that they got their shot. They are protected with it," Duhamel said. "And it's going to help protect them themselves, their family and their community."

"If you can get the shot, get it done, I think it's our way out of this pandemic so we can start easing restrictions and whatnot."

"It's our way out."