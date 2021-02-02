The Northern Ontario School of Medicine is creating a Centre for Social Accountability — and more than $1 million in funding for the centre is coming from a retired doctor who now lives in New Orleans.

Dr. Hugh Robertson, 87, spent some of his early career in northern Ontario, and says the experience left a lasting impression on him. He says the north is where he encountered the best doctors he's ever known.

"I was one of six medical students, the opportunity to come to Sudbury in 1956, and then I was in Cochrane in 1967, [when] I was able to cover for a bit of the local territory, and was quite amazed with the depth of and extent of medical care that was necessary in communities," the retired doctor said.

"And I also got to work with some of the First Nations people and had some unforgettable memories there."

Robertson says he worked as a radiologist in Kirkland Lake, at McKeller General Hospital, for a year "just before I went to the U.S. for further training in subspecialty neuroradiology and vascular radiology." From Kirkland Lake he says he practised medicine at different hospitals, up to roughly 300 km away.

"So I got some experience in the scope of medical practice required," he said.

"And I think that impressed on me that I must learn as much as I possibly could to provide the best care that I could for my patients. There is a great need for extension of medical care and training of appreciable numbers of doctors in particularly family medicine and this is being done superbly in the Northern Ontario School of Medicine."

Robertson says he feels "very privileged to be able to provide some monetary assistance for the programs, which are beginning and hopefully we'll see, in coming years, freely available medical care in all communities throughout the north."

Students and faculty from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine will doing a lot of vaccinations in remote First Nations, says Dr. Sarita Verma, the dean, president and CEO of NOSM. (Supplied/NOSM)

NOSM Dean Dr. Sarita Verma says Robertson's donation is the largest ever made to the school by an individual, and it will be earmarked for research and advocacy work for health care in marginalized populations.

She says the centre will have four main pillars, which dovetail into the school's main mission, which is to provide a physician workforce for northern Ontario.

"As we speak right now, we are short over 300 physicians in northern Ontario — over 126 family doctors and 120 to 180 specialists — so we have a real ongoing challenge."

The Centre for Social Accountability will house a tracking study, which will give insight into retaining and recruiting physicians in northern Ontario, "as well as actually bring in people who are willing to stay in northern Ontario and then practise in those areas of need."

The second pillar involves community — "intentionally linking those graduates into those specific communities where they have had difficulty getting doctors to come," Verma said.

"Specifically Indigenous populations, First Nations reserves, and those people working and living in rural and remote communities that have poorer health outcomes."

She says there will also be an advocacy strategy that will aim "to influence policy around issues that affect the determinants of health, such as water security, food security, even the pandemic."

The fourth pillar will involve population-based research.

Robertson says it's up to the school to decide how to use the money, but he plans to continue to help as he can.

In reflecting on his time spent in the north, he remarks that "the spirit of the people in northern Ontario is so commendable," despite the extended wintry conditions in the region.

"But they've made the best of that and become experts in winter sports. And the quality of the medicine that I saw was incredibly good for those who were dedicated to work and in their villages for a lifetime. I particularly think of Dr. Phil Bernstein in Cochrane, and I have experience with several others who were just the best doctors I've ever encountered."