The provincial government is spending more than $5 million on film and television productions in northern Ontario.

On Wednesday, the province announced eight productions will be receiving money. They include:

$2 million to Get'er Done Productions 4 Inc. for season four of the TV series LetterKenny in Sudbury.

$949,209 to Glowbies2 Inc. for season two of the children's animated television program Glowbies in Sudbury.

$500,000 for 2623427 Ontario Inc. to produce the film Castle in the Ground in Sudbury.

$500,000 to Moving Story Film Inc. to produce the Entangled in Sudbury.

$500,000 to Tainted Productions Inc. to produce the film Tainted in Sault Ste. Marie.

$374,130 to Hangar 18 Spare Parts Movie Inc. to produce the film Spare Parts in Sudbury.

$150,505 to Frano Finn Films to produce the documentary Lakehead at War in Thunder Bay.

$37,332 to Alibi Entertainment Inc. to produce the documentary Northern Gold in Timmins.

"Northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs," Greg Rickford, minister of energy, northern development and mines stated.

"Our communities are benefiting from the growing film and television industry."