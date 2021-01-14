A group of volunteers that first started collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) for those in need has shifted its focus.

The Northern Ontario PPE for Health Care Professionals group is made up of mostly Laurentian and Lakehead University students.

When the pandemic started, they made and sourced masks and face shields, but now they're starting a new chapter — helping people understand all the confusing information that is out there.

One of the group's co-founders, Sarah Mavin, says the terminology around the pandemic can be baffling.

"There's a lot of jargon, so what we try to do in our media is take these very wordy policies, and put them out in a way in the public that is more easily understood — more clear and kind of fun," she said. "[We're] trying to make it a little more lighthearted."

Besides wading through vaccine and protective equipment questions, group member Lily Racine-Bouchard says they are also addressing some of the other issues that have arisen in health care.

"Things you can do and how you can support your mental health, how to support your wellness and to keep that sanity. I know I need it too."

Mavin says they are currently working on a video highlighting the experience of people in northern Ontario and the challenges of securing PPE.

The group services dozens of communities across northern Ontario.