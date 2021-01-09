Post-secondary students in northern Ontario have shelled out thousands for an educational year like no other — and they are reflecting on what has been a dramatic shift during the pandemic.

Michael Haley, a second-year education student at Nipissing University, said it's been a tricky year to navigate.

"Especially in a class on mental health, for example, the opportunity to learn as a group was missed. There was lots of YouTube video watching as opposed to critical thinking, and I think there are some unfortunate aspects of that that need to be addressed, if classes were to be held online next year."

The 2020-2021 period marked the first full school year where students and teachers had to adjust to a different way of learning during the pandemic, which began affecting schools just over a year ago.

Some professors have made the student experience more unique and guided, something Haley has appreciated.

"I think as a student who benefits from learning individually, I was fortunate in that regard, but I would say other areas were dropped or missed. And students who need group involvement definitely struggled. I know a lot of my colleagues struggled significantly, as a result of the online learning component."

A Northern College student said she feels her school has done a good job offering online learning as society deals with COVID-19 — but she's looking forward to some in-person learning down the road.

Manoeuvring placement issues

Rebecca Berday, a first-year early child education student from Englehart, said she will do a work placement during her second year of studies. She noted students who did placements this year ran into issues.

"With the government regulations on daycares, whether they opt to be open during this time or if they opt to close, it limits the amount of opportunities for students to get into daycares."

Working on courses online has posed a few challenges, said Berday.

"When we have an assignment to observe children, if you don't have access to a child in your life, you have to rely heavily on YouTube and hope that you have the video you're looking for, as opposed to, if we were in class, we could actually go to a daycare, and observe the children."

Northern College has announced a tentative return to in-class learning, as much as possible, this fall — barring any unforeseen pandemic-relate changes between now and September.

Haley said he's glad he persisted with online learning this year.

"So much of this experience is about learning and adapting. And I think as a cohort of graduates who have experienced both the first year in the old normal and the second year in what could be the new normal, I think we'll be able to give input on how to make this better."