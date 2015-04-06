Mayors in communities across northern Ontario say they're preparing for COVID-19. So far, Greater Sudbury has 2 confirmed cases, and now, the Algoma region is reporting 1.

To help stop the spread, North Bay mayor Al McDonald said city hall would be closing effective Wednesday morning.

That's in addition to libraries, arenas and other public facilities.

Paul Heinrich, the president and CEO of the North Bay Regional Health Centre, added health teams at the hospital are taking all necessary actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Today I want to assure our community that we are ready," Heinrich said. "We have an incredible team of front line and support staff that are working around the clock to provide care for all our patients while we finalize our preparation for the inevitable higher patient volumes."

Christian Provenzano is the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie. (Twitter)

Christian Provenzano, Sault Ste. Marie's mayor, said he agreed with the provincial government's decision to call the state of emergency.

"We're all doing our best to try and minimize the impact of the pandemic in our community," Provenzano said. "We have to take a step back and be mindful of what we're dealing with – an international pandemic."

"And Ontario now has indicated that it considers itself in a state of emergency and I appreciate that declaration. I think it was the right thing to do and I agree with it."

But the Soo has an added complication: the city shares a border with Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

"That's always been a locational advantage to the community but in times like this, it becomes a bit of a challenge," Provenzano said.

"But you know, we'll manage that. We have the Canada Border Service agencies there and they're very capable and they're screening at the border so I'm not concerned about being a border city."

He also said he trusts the federal government to deal with the border properly, and plans to focus on outcomes that he can influence as mayor.

"My priority is caring for and working for the people of Sault Ste. Marie and we're doing our best at that," he said. "We've got a good team and everybody's working together and we will keep at it."

Sudbury Brian Bigger tested negative for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says the city is "in sync" with health authorities.

"One of the things with the status is that you know we have two confirmed cases but no community spread of COVID-19 at this point in time," Bigger said.

"So in other jurisdictions they may be a little bit ahead of us on the curve and they might be taking a little bit more drastic action."

The city announced it was closing all public facilities Monday, including arenas, community centres and libraries.

Staff in certain departments will be still at work, the mayor said, ensuring that essential services continue to function.

Timmins Mayor George Pirie says we should be respectful and responsible during times of crisis. (Erik White/CBC )

George Pirie, Timmins' mayor, stressed that following the advice of health authorities will help keep vulnerable people safe. He is also pleading with residents to keep a level head and not cave in to panic.

"Panic in this community is evidenced by hoarding...particularly toilet paper," Pirie said at a press conference to address the state of emergency.

"Toilet paper is made in Canada," he said. "The manufacturers have said that there won't be any shortage of it. So we don't need to hoard it."

"When you deplete the shelves of toilet paper within your community– and there are facilities that need toilet paper– you leave them without."

Pirie is also asking people to act responsibly. That means avoiding crowds, washing hands and keeping a respectful distance from people.