MNDMNRF: Is the new 'megaministry' good for northern Ontario?

There is now one minister at Queen's Park with a lot of power over northern Ontario.

Northern Development, mines, natural resources, forestry and Indigenous affairs were all merged into the portfolio of Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford in last week's cabinet shuffle.



"Look forward to an extraordinary opportunity to consolidate a number of ministries or parts of ministries into one to advance the real economic interests of all of northern Ontario," the minister said in an interview with CBC Thunder Bay.

This isn't the first time the so-called "northern ministries" have been put together.

It was known as the Ministry of Lands, Forests and Mines until 1919 when it was split in two.

They were merged together under the banner of natural resources in 1972 and broke up again in 1977 into natural resources and northern affairs.

Then in 1995, PC Premier Mike Harris, who hailed from the north, merged them into one ministry for two years, but then separated them again.

John Snobelen says when he served as Ontario's minister of natural resources between 1997 and 2002 he considered it the Ministry of 'Northern Resources.' (CBLT Newshour/CBC Archives)

That's when southern Ontario MPP John Snobelen was named minister of natural resources.

He says these cabinet moves often have more to do with personality than policy.

"Strong ministers have a chance to do things on files that maybe ministers that are not as strong don't," he says.

"When you walk into cabinet or caucus and with all those ministries put together, it's a big piece of the economic puzzle and as minister, you can do a lot within that puzzle."

Former Algoma New Democrat MPP Bud Wildman, who also served as minister of natural resources, agrees.

But he says the focus should be on what the government plans to do with this new ministry and how it will protect the environment while stimulating the economy.

"Administrative structures of the ministries are less important than the policies they implement," Wildman says.

"There are a lot of issues to deal with in a ministry, a sort-of megaministry like this."

Algoma New Democrat Bud Wildman was minister of natural resources in the government of Bob Rae in the early 1990s. (Canadian Press)

Wildman says there has always been some push and pull between the two northern ministries and when they were merged, there were some concerns from the mining industry that the bureaucracy was dominated by foresters.

He finds it ironic that it is the Conservative party that is merging the ministries together, when in the past it was PC MPPs in the north who campaigned on having natural resources and northern affairs kept separate.

