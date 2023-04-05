Northern Ontario midwife says province's 1% salary bump not enough to keep people in the profession

Despite a recent $16-million boost for midwifery from the province, a registered midwife based in Timmins, Ont. says she worries people will continue to leave their jobs.

"Several midwives that I know are leaving the profession," said Amy Moland-Osborne.

"Midwifery practices are having difficulties recruiting midwives."

On March 31, the Association of Ontario Midwives ratified an agreement with the province that included a $16-million investment to increase compensation and expand operational funding for rent, overhead and supplies.

"The important work of midwives has an immense impact on the lives of parents and their newborns," said Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones in a media release.

"We are pleased by this step towards a stronger partnership with a deal that benefits both midwives and growing families."

Registered midwife Amy Moland-Osborne says she doesn't expect wait times for midwifery in northeastern Ontario to improve any time soon. (Kruithof Photography)

With the agreement, Ontario midwives received a one per cent compensation increase on April 1.

Moland-Osborne said she appreciates the salary increase, but added it's not enough to attract and retain more midwives.

"We went years and years without any wage increase whatsoever, so one per cent doesn't surprise me at all," she said.

"I feel like we should be getting more than one per cent."

Moland-Osborne said the profession is "at the very cusp of some serious instability" in northern Ontario.

She said Laurentian University's decision to cut its bilingual midwifery program in 2021 was a big blow, and meant future midwives could no longer get trained in the north.

Laurentian cut the program, which had a wait list for available spots, after it filed for insolvency.

In June 2021, Hamilton's McMaster University announced 54 Laurentian midwifery students transferred there to continue their studies. That included 39 students who had already started the program and 15 who were preparing to begin their studies at Laurentian.

Moland-Osborne said there has been high demand for midwifery services in northern Ontario since she joined the profession in 2002.

"I don't remember ever a time where we didn't have a wait list in the northeast," she said.

As midwifery practices face challenges recruiting more people, Moland-Osborne said she expects the wait lists to continue.