The allegations came in February 2018 at the height of the #metoo movement, when the daily news was full of prominent and powerful men being accused of sexual misconduct.

A resident with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine claimed that a male employee had sexually harassed her and claimed she had been suspended after bringing the accusations to school officials.

Dr. Ana Safavi's story made headlines in Sudbury and also hit the national news in the spring of 2018.

Little was being said then and that hasn't changed a year later.

A year ago, the medical school said it couldn't comment because it was investigating the allegations.

A year later, the school says it is still investigating.

"The investigation into this matter in ongoing. Until the investigation concludes, we are not able to provide any details," the medical school said in a statement.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine in Sudbury says it is still investigating allegations of sexual harassment a year later and also isn't saying why the investigation is taking this long. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

The CBC asked the medical school why the investigation has taken this long and received this response:

"​There are factors involved in this process that have contributed to the length of time required to complete the investigation. We are not able to provide any details."

Dr. Ana Safavi went public with her allegations in February 2018, but would only say that she faced "demeaning sexually and racially oriented comments."

She said at the time she had not told the medical school exactly who she was accusing of sexual harassment and didn't feel comfortable doing so until she was assured a transparent and impartial investigation was going to be held.

"I don't want to compromise the integrity of an investigation. So until I get further advice, I'd rather not give more details," Safavi told the CBC a year ago.

CBC contacted Safavi for an update.

She said she wanted to consult her lawyer and hasn't responded to interview requests since then.