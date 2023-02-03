Northern Ontario trafficking survivor shares story to help others

WARNING: This story contains content that may be upsetting to some readers. Links to support services are included at the end of the article.

A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story to help teach police and front-line workers about the warning signs and the effects of such abuse.

Jessica Desmond-Solomon talked about her experience at a Feb. 3 conference in Sudbury, Ont. to an audience of health workers, police and other front-line workers.

She said knowing that her trafficker was still abusing other women pushed her to go public and seek justice in 2015.

"I just couldn't take it no more. And I couldn't see him run free and I just had it, so I had to make him pay," said Desmond-Solomon.

She spoke at the 'From Prevention to Healing: A Journey through Human Trafficking' conference, co-organized by Greater Sudbury Police Service, Shkagamik-kwe Health Centre and N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre. The one-day event was meant to connect the city's service providers and teach about the many facets of this problem.

Trafficking lasted six years

Desmond-Solomon is originally from Garden River First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. She spent some time in jail in Penetanguishene and when she was released, aged 19, she had no way of getting home.

Her cellmate introduced her to the man who would become her trafficker, saying he would take care of her. With few options, she stayed with him in Toronto.

The next six years brought physical violence, sexual abuse and emotional manipulation. Desmond-Solomon said she lived through rape and forced pregnancies, meant to stop her menstrual cycle so she could remain sexually active.

She said she was moved "like cattle" across the province and, during a dispute with her trafficker, had her achilles tendon slashed. She said she had to beg for treatment, fearing she would bleed out.

A relative helped her escape, but it was difficult both physically and emotionally.

"It's the psychological terrorism, Stockholm syndrome. You start falling in love with your trafficker and you can't get away," she said.

After getting away, she sought to have her trafficker jailed to save the other women in his network. While eight months pregnant, she said she testified for 10 days straight and ended up seeing him convicted.

Conference important to unify efforts

Shkagamik-kwe's Marcia Manitowabi, a mental health counselor, said Indigenous people often feel unseen or unheard when advocating for themselves.

"Our women who are impacted don't feel safe to, you know, go to the police station and sometimes, you know, even for us as service providers it is difficult to voice our opinions," she said.

In addition to physical health services, the health centre offers a "woven blanket" of mental health and spiritual support to its clients.

GSPS Indigenous liaison officer Darrell Rivers says it's important for police to know about support agencies, but also for those agencies to know the signs of human trafficking. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

GSPS Indigenous liaison officer Darryl Rivers said the conference was important for police officers, especially newer ones, to know about the victim services available in Sudbury. He said there were opportunities to help other agencies learn about the warning signs of human trafficking.

"We found that a lot of the frontline service providers, child welfare agencies, social services, even the schools didn't have too much knowledge on what is human trafficking," he said.

Sudbury a 'perfect environment' for traffickers

GSPS detective constable Mauro Gianfrancesco, who has been with the human trafficking unit since 2021, said Sudbury was a "perfect environment" for traffickers to move victims into and out of the area, even before police are aware.

"We are the hub of Northern Ontario. There's multi exits and entry points into the City of Greater Sudbury that allows you to go out east, out west and up to northern Ontario," he said.

Some warning signs of human trafficking, according to GSPS, include when people isolate themselves, appear physically abused or controlled, seem withdrawn or disoriented, are constantly travelling and unable to say where they're staying.

Often, traffickers begin by posing as a "boyfriend" to build trust but become increasingly controlling and abusive, the police service said.

Support is available through the Ontario government for anyone who has experienced sexual violence or human trafficking. If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call your local police service or the national human trafficking help line at 1-833-900-1010. If there is immediate danger, call 9-1-1.