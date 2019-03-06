It's an issue police say has no borders and this week in Sudbury, several groups are gathering to discuss human trafficking.

According to Sudbury Police, human trafficking is a "criminal offense that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person of any age in order to exploit them through sexual acts or services."

This week, a conference organized by Greater Sudbury Police, Ontario Provincial Police, North Bay Police and the Sudbury and Area Victim Services is underway.

"It's one of the worst forms of victimization a person can experience," Staff Sergeant Rick Waugh with Sudbury Police said.

"Not only are there physical scars, the emotional scars last forever."

Waugh says a few years ago, police realized human trafficking was becoming more of an issue in Sudbury.

"Let's put it this way: three years ago, we didn't have a dedicated detective [and] in 2017 we did," he said.

Rick Waugh is a staff sergeant with Greater Sudbury Police. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"We were so busy in 2017, unfortunately, that we added an extra resource and extra officer to help."

In 2017, Sudbury Police say seven people were arrested and charged with human trafficking related offences involving 60 victims.

Crossing borders

But police from different areas say they need to continue to communicate and work together to address the issue.

"There are very little human trafficking cases that are one town or one city only. They always cross into another jurisdiction," Tina Chalk, an OPP inspector with the anti-human trafficking investigation team said.

"So this type of event really forces you to be together … [and] the goal is to make sure we're talking."

Getting help

Once victims of human trafficking are identified, supports are in place to help. Nicole St-Jean is the anti-human trafficking liaison for Sudbury and Area Victims Services.

She says clients are either referred to her by police or contact her directly for help.

"It's my job to sit down with clients to ensure their safety and to plan for next steps," she said.

"Exiting is a very difficult decision. There's a lot of obstacles. It will be hard but it's not impossible."

St-Jean says although it's frustrating that her phone keeps ringing, there are success stories.

Nicole St-Jean is the anti-human trafficking liaison for Sudbury and Area Victims Services. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"I have quite a few clients right now who are touching base with me … and they're regaining normalcy in their lives," she said.

"I have clients who are reintegrating back into school, they're starting next jobs, they're getting their children back so they're really working to become themselves again. It's not easy work and you do have a lot of disappointments so it's just that motivation to keep going."

The conference wraps up on Thursday.