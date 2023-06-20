Northern Ontario outfitter closed business for 3 weeks due to forest fires

An outfitter north of Massey, Ont., had to close for three weeks due to a nearby forest fire in that part of northeastern Ontario.

"Everybody north of us had a full evacuation and some of the other camps that are not full-time residents here at Bull Lake were evacuated," said Gerry Glass, the owner and operator of Bull Lake Outfitters, which is a hunting and fishing family resort.

"But because we are full time residents here, we were allowed to stay."

Glass said the Sudbury 17 fire came as close as 15 kilometres from his property.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says fire crews are actively fighting the Sudbury 17 fire in northeastern Ontario. (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry )

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry first confirmed the fire on June 4. As of June 20 it covered 5,857 hectares and was not under control.

"Multiple crews are committed to the fire," the ministry said on its forest fires website .

Glass said it was a surreal experience to see animals fleeing from the fire, including some moose and bears on the road and flocks of birds headed away from the smoke.

As far as he was aware, no people were hurt or lost their properties due to the fire, though.

"The fire went over a couple cabins that are out in the bush, but I was told by the firefighters that they managed to save them," he said.

While the Sudbury 17 fire is not yet under control, Glass said the road to his property was reopened on June 20 and he's already started to get calls from people who want to book a stay in the summer.

But he's still figuring out how to make up for the lost income from closing for three weeks, early in the season.

"We're not sure if there's going to be some grants coming in from the government or what's going to happen there," he said.

"It doesn't look like it as of yet. We're talking with insurance companies to try and get something to kick in for loss of business."