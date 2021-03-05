Northern Ontario's first fertility clinic says it's been busier than expected during it's first two years.

NEO Fertility opened in Sudbury in 2018, sparing northerners looking for medical assistance in having children from long and costly trips to southern Ontario.

Medical director Dr. Jennifer Jocko says they've seen patients from across the northeast, many who say having a clinic closer to home made it financially possible for many of them to try having children.

"We are on this journey with these people who have struggled with fertility for a number of years and just kind of gave up and when we opened it seemed to be a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel and we actually help them make families," she says.

Dr. Jennifer Jocko is the medical director at NEO Fertility. (Submitted by NE LHIN)

Jocko says the fertility clinic was closed for the first few months of the pandemic, but has seen a steady stream of new patients since then.

Although she says some couples are holding off on treatments such as in-vitro fertilization that are only available in COVID hotspots to the south.

She says the forced closure kept them from running out of provincial funding in the fall, which happened during the clinic's first year.

NEO Fertility was the only clinic in the province to be funded under the Ontario Fertility Program and Jocko says they are "very fortunate" to be able to offer subsidized inseminations.

But she says there is only a limited amount of funding and what they originally applied for does not meet the demand with patients "coming out of the woodwork."

"Every year I write a letter to the minister of health, hoping for a reassessment of funding so we can improve access to people in the north to help them make families," says Jocko.

"So far the blanket statement each year is that they've provided all that they can."